Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo spend 3rd wedding anniversary in winter getaway

2 hours ago

Courtesy: Matteo Guidicelli/instagram

Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo spent their third wedding anniversary in a winter adventure in California, United States.

 

Matteo shared photos of their adventure at the breath taking beauty of Yosemite National Park on his Instagram account.

 

The two went on a snow mountain trek and were seen mesmerized with the beauty of the park.

 

“Heading up to witness the giant sequoia trees,” Matteo wrote in one of his posts.

 

Matteo and Sarah tied the knot in 2020 in a private event which resulted to an argument with Sarah’s parents and family. 

 

The couple have been together for more than nine years now. 

