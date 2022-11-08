Influencer Hushpuppi sentenced to 11 years imprisonment for fraud, money laundering

The US court has sentenced social media influencer Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi to 11 years and three months of imprisonment for committing fraud and money laundering on a global scale.

It can be recalled that Abbas has been arrested in Dubai last June 20202 when police raided the the five-star Versace hotel residence where he lived. He was later extradited to the US.

Apart from jail time, he is also ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution to two fraud victims.

In a statement released by the FBI, Assistant Director-in-charge Don Alway of the Los Angeles Field Office said that “Ramon Abbas targeted both American and international victims, becoming one of the most prolific money launderers in the world.”

The 40 year-old influencer has amassed a following of 2.3 million on Instagram, where he frequently showed off his luxurious lifestyle.

His account was later on shut down by Instagram after it grew by half a million after his arrest.

Hushpuppi has admitted to attempting to steal more than $1.1m from a person who wanted to fund a new school in Qatar.

He also admitted to the US justice department that he is involved in “several other cyber and business email compromise schemes that cumulatively caused more than $24 million in losses.”

Apart from the two cases of fraud, Abbas is also linked by the FBI to financial schemes involving North Korean hackers.

The FBI has put the value of such scams at $26 billion ― and growing every day. The average cost to a business is about $5 million per breach.

“The FBI thanks the government of the United Arab Emirates and Dubai Police for their substantial assistance in this matter.”