Policeman caught by wife with another woman in Davao 

A policeman in Davao City was caught by his wife in a hotel room with another woman. In a GMA News report, the wife entered the inn where her husband and his mistress went. 

The woman then caught her husband with the woman in the same bed. 

The wife said that her husband has been cheating on her for quite some time and she decided to personally catch them in the act. 

The police official is now facing concubinage complaint and violations of the anti-violence against women and their children (VAWC). 

The husband did not give any statement. The other woman on the other hand faces adultery charges but she was out on bail. 

