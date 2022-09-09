British new monarch to reign as ‘King Charles III’ – Clarence House 

The Clarence House has confirmed that Britain’s new king will be formally named as King Charles III following the death of the longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

His Majesty the King is now head of state in 14 countries outside the United Kingdom.

These countries, known as the Commonwealth realms, are: Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, St. Christopher and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu.

Now 73, King Charles is the oldest person to ever assume the British throne.

King Charles’ eldest son William inherits the Duke of Cornwall title in addition to his Duke of Cambridge role.

Meanwhile, a new title for King Charles’ wife, Camilla, will be the Queen Consort – consort is the term used for the spouse of the monarch.

King Charles is expected to fly to London and address the nation on Friday.

On Saturday, he is expected to be officially proclaimed King at St. James’s Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

Earlier in a statement, King Charles III said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held,” His Majesty added.