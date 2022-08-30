12 jaywalkers die while crossing high-speed Dubai roads in six months

Twelve jaywalkers were killed and 199 others injured in Dubai in more than 190 traffic incidents involving pedestrians in the first half of this year.

Distracted driving, speeding and crossing roads at unauthorised points were the main reasons behind the accidents, Brig Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the Traffic Department, said in a statement.

“Some people don’t understand the importance of crossing safely,” he added. “We caught some carelessly crossing roads even though there was a crossing point or a bridge a few metres away. There were people trying to cross highways with 120 kilometres per hour speed limit. Motorists should be alert all the time as they can avoid accidents even if it’s the fault of the pedestrian.”

Police data show there has been an increase in the number of such accidents when compared to the same period in 2020.

In the first half of last year, there were 120 accidents involving vehicles and pedestrians that resulted in 11 deaths and 116 injuries.

A total of 9,416 traffic fines have been issued to jaywalkers since January, said Brig Bin Suwaidan.

Jaywalking carries a fine of AED 400 in the UAE and drivers who do not give way to pedestrians at zebra crossings could receive AED 500 fine and six black points on their license.