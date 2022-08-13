TFT NewsLatest NewsNews

Overworked teachers seen behind high learning poverty in Philippines

Photo courtesy of: US Agency for International Development

Education experts have cited overworked teachers among reasons of high learning poverty level in the Philippines.

In the latest episode of In the Public Square aired on Wednesday, August 10, Philippine Business for Education executive director Love Basillote and Dr. Ed Fermin of the National Teachers College shared their views on education.

The Philippines is at the bottom of the 2022 State of Global Learning Poverty report, with a rate of over 90%.

Fermin said learning poverty gets manifest as the 10-year-old students find it difficult to read and comprehend.

He said that the World Bank calculates learning poverty on schooling deprivation as well as learning deprivation and the Philippines has a “high incidence of both.”

Overworked teachers who have to perform tasks other than teaching exacerbate the problems.

He asked Vice President Sara Duterte to lessen or remove the administrative functions of teachers so they could focus more on the delivery of learning.

Teachers have complained of piling paperwork that hinders their lesson preparation.

