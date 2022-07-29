TFT NewsLatest NewsNews

‘Pwede dahan-dahan lang?’ Robin Padilla admits challenges in Senate debates

Neophyte Senator Robin Padilla admits that he is having a hard time understanding the debates of his fellow legislators in the Senate.

Padilla told this experience in an interview with reporters.

“Nahihirapan lang ako ‘pag nag-e-Englishan kami. Medyo, ‘Puwede dahan-dahan lang?’ gano’n,” he said.

Padilla has recently filed a bill pushing for equal use of Filipino and English in all government transactions and documents.

Padilla said that he would continue to use Filipino during hearings and other official events in the Senate, instead of English. The actor turned lawmaker argued that some words need to be looked up in the dictionary.

“Opo, hindi na ako magpapanggap.. Mahirap magpapanggap kang si Webster,” he said.

Padilla said that he would do his best to still converse in English and will ask his staff to brief him.

