JRS Express launches first global branch in Dubai

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar53 mins ago

JRS Express, 100% Filipino owned and one of the longest-running local courier services in the Philippines, has officially opened their first international branch in Dubai, named JRS Express Global.

Located at Satwa, the new office marks a first for the courier company that has served millions of Filipinos back home in the Philippines for over six decades.

Ann Gellie Mamangun-Genaro, Manager at JRS Express Global, stated that the idea to come up with the first branch outside the Philippines came to be when JRS Express Chairman Antonio Claparols visited the UAE with his sons Aldo and Andres last December 2021.

Ann Gellie, a former staff of JRS Express in the Philippines who has shifted to Dubai for the past several years, stated that they began to conceptualize and brainstorm as to how JRS Express could serve Filipinos in this part of the world.

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 07 at 10.25.31 AM“I was lucky to meet them and it was so memorable that Antonio still remembers me among thousands of his staff members in Philippines. I have asked if I could offer them any support or help – and from there, the journey started,” recalled Ann Gellie.

She added: “We exchanged ideas on the possibility of opening JRS Express in Dubai which will cater cargo services to my fellow Overseas Filipino Workers. Despite the aggressive and heavy competition in the cargo market in Dubai, JRS Express with its name that has been built over decades and remains one of the leading courier companies in the Philippines. It has carved its own name after more than 60 years in the Philippines, and I believe that this would be our great advantage.”

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 07 at 10.25.32 AM 2 WhatsApp Image 2022 07 07 at 10.25.32 AM 3

Ann Gellie said that the new logo of JRS Express’ International branch fuses the classic logo with the falcon and the globe as symbols of trustworthiness, strength, and a brand new journey for the company.

“Since Dubai, UAE is the first branch of JRS Express outside the Philippines, Mr. Claparols was inspired by the Falcon, which is the national bird of the UAE. Falcons symbolize ambition and aspiration, superiority and dominance, freedom and victory. It represents the fight against our fears as well as a metaphor for clear vision. Incorporating it to the globe, as JRS is now exploring new avenues around the world – it marks the start of global expansions,” said Ann Gellie.

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 07 at 10.25.32 AM 1

JRS Express Global is located at Office #2, Hessa 10 building, Satwa, Dubai, UAE

Connect with JRS through Facebook at: @JRSExpressGlobal

For inquiries as to how you can send your balikbayan boxes and other related questions, contact:

Phone: +97142865525

WhatsApp: +971566220787

 

