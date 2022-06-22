Vice Ganda to bring unkabogable concert in Dubai, Abu Dhabi this August 2022

Filipinos who wish to enjoy an unforgettable and ‘unkabogable’ night in the UAE will enjoy two nights with one of the Philippines’ most sought-after comedians of the decade, Vice Ganda!

Produced by Al Kalema Productions and organized by MDM Global bring Vice Ganda’s ‘Fully Vice-cinated’ Concert Tour for the first time in the MIddle East with two nights at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this August 5 and at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this August 7.

Performing alongside Vice Ganda are award-winning singers Yeng Constantino and Darren Espanto, who both performed at the recently-concluded Expo 2020 Dubai. Joining the concert as well are hosts and comedians Ryan Bang, Negi & Petite.

Vice Ganda shot to fame with his antics when ABS-CBN launched its the talent show ‘Showtime’ in October 2009. The award-winning comedian also topbilled several of the Philippines’ highest-grossing films including Beauty and the Bestie, The Super Parental Guardians, and The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin to name a few.

Tickets to Vice Ganda’s ‘Fully Vice-cinated’ concert are now available at Platinumlist at on the official websites of Coca-Cola Arena and Etihad Arena. Filipinos interested to get more tickets or to find out more about the upcoming concert can contact the WhatsApp number: 055 730 2495