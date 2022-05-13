President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away, three-day mourning period announced

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away today, May 13. He was 73.

A post from Emirates News Agency (WAM) confirmed the passing of the president of the UAE and announced a three-day suspension of work on the public and private sector.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace,” read the statement.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs also announced that the UAE will observe a forty-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today, and suspend work at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days,” it added.