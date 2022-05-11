Over 550,000 overseas votes cast in Philippine elections

Over 550,000 overseas Filipino voters cast their ballot in this year’s elections which is a record high in recent years, a Department of Foreign Affairs official said Wednesday.

DFA Overseas Voting Secretariat Director Zoilo Velasco said out of nearly 1.7 million registered overseas voters nearly 33 percent or up to 550,000 cast their ballot.

“Nalampasan na natin in terms of bilang rin ng mga boto na natanggap natin, mas mataas sa voter turnout na nakuha natin noong 2016 elections. So napakaganda at successful ang ating botohan,” said Velasco in a televised briefing.

(We have a higher voter turnout compared to the 2016 elections. We already surpassed the number of votes we received that year. It’s good that we had a successful elections.)

“Masasabi natin na this is a record-high in terms of voter turnout maliban sa noong unang-unang implementation ng overseas absentee voting… In terms of number, ito na ang pinakamataas so far,” he added.

(We can say this is a record-high in terms of voter turnout, except when the overseas absentee voting was first implemented. In terms of number, this is the highest so far.)

This year’s voter turnout exceeded the 31.45% recorded in the 2016 national elections which was 432,706 out of the 1.38 million registered overseas voters.

Velasco said the canvassing of votes was ongoing and most of those who cast their ballots were from the Middle Eastern countries.