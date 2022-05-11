TFT NewsNews

Over 550,000 overseas votes cast in Philippine elections

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Over 550,000 overseas Filipino voters cast their ballot in this year’s elections which is a record high in recent years, a Department of Foreign Affairs official said Wednesday.

DFA Overseas Voting Secretariat Director Zoilo Velasco said out of nearly 1.7 million registered overseas voters nearly 33 percent or up to 550,000 cast their ballot.

“Nalampasan na natin in terms of bilang rin ng mga boto na natanggap natin, mas mataas sa voter turnout na nakuha natin noong 2016 elections. So napakaganda at successful ang ating botohan,” said Velasco in a televised briefing.

(We have a higher voter turnout compared to the 2016 elections. We already surpassed the number of votes we received that year. It’s good that we had a successful elections.)

“Masasabi natin na this is a record-high in terms of voter turnout maliban sa noong unang-unang implementation ng overseas absentee voting… In terms of number, ito na ang pinakamataas so far,” he added.

(We can say this is a record-high in terms of voter turnout, except when the overseas absentee voting was first implemented. In terms of number, this is the highest so far.)

This year’s voter turnout exceeded the 31.45% recorded in the 2016 national elections which was 432,706 out of the 1.38 million registered overseas voters.

Velasco said the canvassing of votes was ongoing and most of those who cast their ballots were from the Middle Eastern countries.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1278422231

20,000 bids to hack elections foiled in Philippines: Official

1 hour ago
Sara Duterte 1

Sara Duterte seeks to head Department of National Defense

1 hour ago
teacher 1

JOBS UPDATE: Ads for 400 teaching jobs issued in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
iStock 1147647920 1

Medical center, doctor told to pay AED 50,000 to woman for botched Botox procedure

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button