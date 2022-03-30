VIDEO: Sick Pinoy seafarer airlifted from ship off Dubai coast

A Filipino seafarer was airlifted from a ship near Dubai coast.

The 26-year-old Pinoy was brought to Rashid Hospital for medical treatment. His condition was not stated.

The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), Dubai Police, and Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority carried out the emergency mission.

NSRC uploaded a video of the rescue on their Instagram account.

Accordingly, Dubai Police’s Operations Room first received the report about the indisposed Filipino seafarer.

They coordinated with the related agencies to mount the rescue.