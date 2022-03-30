TFT News

Ras Al Khaimah Court orders man to pay wife AED 9,000 for slapping, insulting her

The civil court in Ras Al Khaimah has ordered a man to pay his wife AED 9,000 for slapping and insulting her.

The Gulf national slapped her in the face, pulled her hair and also sent her offensive and inappropriate messages via Snapchat, media reports said.

As per a report in Khaleej Times, the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanour Court had earlier sentenced him to two months imprisonment and ordered putting him under electronic surveillance to prevent him from leaving Ras Al Khaimah during the sentence period.

However, hearing an appeal against the verdict the Court of Appeal changed the sentence to AED 9,000 fine, the report said.

