Dubai sentences man, girlfriend to two years in prison, AED 10,000 fine in drug abuse case

The Dubai Court of Appeal has sentenced a man and his girlfriend to two years in prison and AED 10,000 in fines due to drug abuse.

Earlier the police obtained permission from the Public Prosecution to raid the residence, acting on a tip off that the accused was in possession of narcotics.

During the search, a plastic bag was recovered containing a substance that appeared to be hashish besides some drug tablets, media reports said.

The Anti-Narcotics team also arrested his girlfriend who was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and the woman admitted that she had obtained the narcotics from the accused, reported Khaleej Times.

The Court of Appeal imposed the fine considering that both the defendants were convicted of drug abuse for the first time.