Some Taal residents refuse to leave danger zone

Some Taal residents within the volcano’s 7-kilometer danger zone are declining to evacuate their place despite phreatomagmatic burst.

Most of them do not want to leave their animals, properties, and some belongings. behind.

Local authorities are temporarily allowing some residents to check their houses between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to report by the Inquirer.

The authorities have raised Alert Level 3 last Saturday.

Currently, over 5,000 residents from the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel have already been evacuated.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano would remain after two more eruptions were recorded on Sunday morning.