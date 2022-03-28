PCR test not required at iftar tents in Dubai

Dubai will not require fasting Muslims to present a PCR test result at iftar tents, according to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai.

Following a dip in COVID -19 cases, the country has allowed the return of iftar tents, a gathering place for iftar and suhoor during the holy month.

These tents were suspended in 2020 and 2021 to limit the spread of COVID -19.

At the mosque, meals can also be offered to the needy securing a permit from IACAD.

Other requirements that will remain for the setup of iftar tents in the emirate are the following:

• Wearing of face mask

• Tents to open two hours before iftar

• Masks and disinfectant must be provided by organizers

• Open-air tents will be used

• Disposable table covers, disposable plates, cups and spoons is recommended