‘Not a hostile combination’: Salceda endorses Leni-Sara tandem for 2022

Veteran lawmaker and Albay Representative Joey Salceda is endorsing the candidacy of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte for the 2022 polls.

“I am for Leni and Sara. I have long followed and studied their track record in public service, especially good governance and management style,” Salceda said in a statement.

“Both Vice President Leni and Mayor Sara are known for judicious and effective use of public resources in the offices and agencies they presided over,” he added.

Salceda is the first administration ally to endorse candidates from two different parties.

“That will be very crucial given our post-pandemic fiscal space,” Salceda explained.

Salceda said that this is not a hostile combination and claimed that both candidates are his longtime friends.

“Both inspire investor confidence. The Leni-Sara is not a hostile combination as some would suggest. These two were friends, who can work together if they both win,” he said.

In a statement, Sara said that Salceda will remain to be his friend.

“Susuportahan po natin si Cong. Joey Salceda sa kung ano man yung direksyon niya in politics, he is a friend. May pulitika man o wala,” she said.

“Napag-usapan na namin ‘yan ni Apo BBM na either of us will not refuse endorsements whether individually or collectively at nagpapasalamat po tayo sa lahat ng mga kaibigan at supporters natin sa buong bansa,” the presidential daughter added.

Robredo also thanked Salceda for the endorsement.

“I am honored, Cong Joey. We did not talk ahead of this press conference, and when I was informed, I really had to check again to be sure it wasn’t fake news because endorsement is not something you do lightly,” Robredo said.

“Magkaiba ang partido namin, pero noong kinausap niya ako, sinabi niya ginagawa ko ito para sa ikabubuti ng bansa natin, kaya nagpapasalamat ako sa very big endorsement, this will be a very big boost sa ating campaign. I hope this will open the floodgates,” she added.