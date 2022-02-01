TFT News

27th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival ends, next edition set this Dec 15, 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 16 mins ago

The 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival has officially ended with the next edition of the shopping festival to be held from December 15, 2022, to January 29, 2023.

The festival ended after offering 47 days of deals, shows, raffle draws and fireworks. In addition, the 2022 edition of the world’s longest running retail festival witnessed performances across Dubai from regional and international superstars Rashid Al Majed, Waleed Al Shami, James Blunt, and a ‘Sawwah’’ hologram experience featuring Arab world singing legend Abdel Halim Hafez.

The festival offered dozens of mega sales, daily deals, surprises and activations at more than 54 malls across the city. Over AED 30 million worth of prizes were awarded through daily raffles and promotions while it featured more than 320 concerts and events; 160 lighting shows; 430 performing arts and entertainment acts; two lighting exhibitions; one million street lights; and eight DSF community markets that included 220 homegrown stalls.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said that Dubai is home to some of the world’s best brands, and through annual events like the Dubai Shopping Festival, ” now the world’s longest running retail festival, the city continues to showcase the very best in world-class shopping, dining, cultural and entertainment experiences, with the opportunity to win life-changing prizes.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 16 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

nurse medical frontliner filipino

Nurses hail recognition of Filipino as an ethnic group in UK

11 mins ago
uae flag

UAE top official warns terrorists: Provoking us won’t work

17 hours ago
iStock 1135757929

UAE to introduce tax on company profits starting 2023, no income tax will be levied on individuals

19 hours ago
Dubai Police Emergency team

Dubai Police receives call from concerned child after being unable to contact his mom

19 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button