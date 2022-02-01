27th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival ends, next edition set this Dec 15, 2022

The 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival has officially ended with the next edition of the shopping festival to be held from December 15, 2022, to January 29, 2023.

The festival ended after offering 47 days of deals, shows, raffle draws and fireworks. In addition, the 2022 edition of the world’s longest running retail festival witnessed performances across Dubai from regional and international superstars Rashid Al Majed, Waleed Al Shami, James Blunt, and a ‘Sawwah’’ hologram experience featuring Arab world singing legend Abdel Halim Hafez.

The festival offered dozens of mega sales, daily deals, surprises and activations at more than 54 malls across the city. Over AED 30 million worth of prizes were awarded through daily raffles and promotions while it featured more than 320 concerts and events; 160 lighting shows; 430 performing arts and entertainment acts; two lighting exhibitions; one million street lights; and eight DSF community markets that included 220 homegrown stalls.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said that Dubai is home to some of the world’s best brands, and through annual events like the Dubai Shopping Festival, ” now the world’s longest running retail festival, the city continues to showcase the very best in world-class shopping, dining, cultural and entertainment experiences, with the opportunity to win life-changing prizes.”