Pick of the month: why you should go for the best flagship phones recently launched: the HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 Pocket

Smartphones are each person’s primary window to the wider world online, key communication device and constant companion, helping us work, play, communicate in this digital era and even relax. That is because the best smartphones today are much more than just phones – they come with state-of-the-art cameras, the sleekest designs, humongous batteries that can keep up with our hectic lifestyle, blazing fast charging speeds, music libraries and much more. Besides, install the right apps on your phone and collaborate it with the right accessories and there is a compelling argument that you do not need any other piece of technology, as most people nowadays would use their phones as the primary device in their daily lives.

With that in mind, Huawei recently announced the launch of not one, but two outstanding new flagship phones: the new HUAWEI P50 Pro and the HUAWEI P50 Pocket.

While HUAWEI P50 Pro returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of high-end photography, with its True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera that revamps the camera experience from head to toe, an elegant design that is depicted by the Dual-Matrix Camera, a large battery that supports 66W Wired & 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge, etc., the latter HUAWEI P50 Pocket brings fashion, beauty and amazing tech innovations into the fold setting a new standard for smartphone industrial design. Huawei joined forces with prominent haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen, in a cross-industry collaboration to create the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition. The latest flagship smartphone takes HUAWEI IMAGE™ to new heights with the improved HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro image engine, which now supports Ultra Spectrum Image Technology. The overall user experience sees major improvements, with the Main Screen offering a large display and the Cover Screen featuring new ways for consumers to interact with the device.

Let us look at their features from up close and you will understand why we chose these two flagships from Huawei as our favourite choices this New Year in the UAE!

HUAWEI P50 Pro

True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera

The HUAWEI P50 Pro True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera comprises the powerful Main Camera Matrix and SuperZoom Matrix. The hardware is integrated with the HUAWEI XD Optics and HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro image engine, resulting in high-resolution images that are brighter, shot with more light taken in, and cleaner with more details. A new super colour filter system with True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology provide comprehensive enhancements to details, colours and dynamic range. The True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera supports 4K video recording on both the front and rear, providing crystal clear footage from every angle.

In addition, if users are looking to photograph faraway objects, they can use the periscope zoom lens that supports maximum zoom range of up to 200 times.

Dual-Matrix Camera Design

HUAWEI P50 Pro’s design is out of this world. Unlike anything else on the market, the Dual-Matrix camera design is the perfect combination of form and function. The double ring set up is visually striking and instantly recognisable. The HUAWEI P50 Pro uses a 3D curved screen with a single punch hole camera. With a HDR display supporting the full P3 colour gamut; it delivers

stunning visual experience for both video entertainment and gameplay alike. The display on the HUAWEI P50 Pro features a 6.6-inch 120Hz True-Chroma Display with a 300Hz touch-sampling rate. With an IP68 rating, you can be sure you will be protected from the elements when out and about.

Large Battery with Wired & Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge Support

The HUAWEI P50 Pro achieves a perfect balance of battery life and fast charging speed. It incorporates a massive 4,360mAh battery into its slim body, while also supporting 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge.

Visionary and Inspirational User Experience thanks to the Super Device features

The HUAWEI P50 Pro runs on EMUI 12, which offers a straightforward, smooth, safe and reliable user experience for working, studying, gaming, entertainment or video editing. Thanks to the Super Device features, Huawei has consolidated different tools into the Control Panel (Device+) menu with a simple swipe users can explore the Control Panel and get quick access to audio playback, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, as well as making it easier to control multiple devices as if they were controlling just one device.

With the Distributed File System, the HUAWEI P50 Pro can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning users can access the files they want more easily than ever before. Using the HUAWEI P50 Pro, users can also transfer MeeTime calls onto HUAWEI Vision smart TV and conduct the call by taking advantage of the larger display, camera and speakers. Users may also conveniently share their screen during a video and even mark key places, to bring important insights directly into view.

HUAWEI P50 Pocket

Exquisite Design

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket folds seamlessly into an ultra-slim, lightweight body that is a joy to hold. Unfolded, it offers a generous fully flat 6.9-inch screen, 21:9 display, which delivers an extraordinary experience when watching videos or movies.

The culmination of years of R&D, the new-generation Multi-Dimensional Hinge is a total upgrade from its predecessor, featuring an even shorter radius. Combined with the exclusive Multi-Dimensional Lifting design, it allows the device to be even slimmer and produce a smoother screen when unfolded. The HUAWEI P50 Pocket comes in two dreamy colourways: White and Premium Gold. The White colourway emanates diamond-like brilliance, while the Premium Gold is an elevation of artistry. The back of device captures the shadows and texture of the earth, which are brought to life through the advanced 3D micro-sculpture design, on the white version of the phone.

A New Breakthrough for HUAWEI IMAGE™

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket fully supports the cutting-edge technology including the True-Chroma Image Engine, HUAWEI XD Optics and more. Furthermore, it also comes with an improved and reimagined version of HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro. With that as the foundation, Huawei created the Ultra Spectrum Image Technology, once again setting a higher bar for the industry.

HUAWEI XD Optics offers a novel approach to addressing image quality improvement. The HUAWEI P50 Pocket has a 40MP True-Chroma Camera and an Ultra Spectrum Camera, forming the main camera module, which is augmented with the image engine to produce images with vastly improved light intake and clarity.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket features rear camera portrait selfie algorithms and uses the big camera sensor to boost low light performance, allowing the foldable smartphone to take full advantage of its form factor and empower users to take superior, more atmospheric selfies.

Moreover, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket’s Ultra Spectrum Camera enables an all-new camera feature: Ultra Spectrum Fluorescence Photography. This feature interprets aesthetics in an all-new way, creating something that can only be described as a fusion of art and physics. Lastly, Through the Mirror app, users can use the Sunscreen detection feature to check whether they have evenly applied sunscreen. If they wish to check for the spread of the cream on other areas, they can double tap the screen to enable Pro (MONO) mode for that.

Smart Cover Screen Innovative interactions

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket’s Cover Screen supports the display of notifications, schedule, calendar, music, weather, and control of other features. A range of vibrant themes are available, so users can customise their Cover Screen interaction experience. Content and services seamlessly flow between both screens and users can even access the camera from the Cover Screen.

Visionary and Inspirational User Experience

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket also runs on EMUI 12, which offers a straightforward, smooth, safe and reliable user experience for working, studying, remote communication, gaming, entertainment or video editing. Thanks to the Super Device features, Huawei P50 Pocket boasts same cool Super device features listed for HUAWEI P50 Pro.

A Large Battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge:

HUAWEI P50 Pocket packs a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge for effortless, high-speed top-up.

It is obvious from what we listed above that both phones are really set to revolutionize the flagship phones segment this year that is why we had to list them both as our favourite phones for 2022!