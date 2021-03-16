Minors in Metro Manila banned from going out starting March 17

Minors in Metro Manila will not be allowed to go out starting March 17 as part of the government’s move to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday that all 17 mayors in Metro Manila agreed to prohibit minors to go outdoors due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“We are implementing age restrictions because of the increase in our COVID-19 cases,” said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos Jr.

“We encourage everyone to strictly observe and practice the minimum health protocols, and be extra careful and follow stringent measures particularly when around vulnerable family members, as there have been reports of transmission among family members,” the official added.

On Monday, March 15, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 5,404 new COVID-19 infections pushing the number of active cases to 53,479.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now at 626,893, with 560,577 of them tagged as recoveries.

The country also recorded 8 new deaths. The death toll is now at 12,387.

The new cases is the new highest for the year 2021 and higher than the infections recorded last August 26, 2020.

Around 92.4 percent of active cases only experienced mild symptoms, while 4.0 percent were asymptomatic. Data also showed that 1.4 percent of the patients currently have severe symptoms while another 1.4 percent are in critical condition.

Several Metro Manila hospitals are at the brink of collapsing as their intensive care units continue to be filled with COVID-19 patients.