4-year-old girl mauled to death by 5 stray dogs

A 4-year-old girl in the suburb of Al Washaila in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia died after she was attacked by five stray dogs on Friday evening.

Several bystanders immediately helped to shoo the dogs away, as the mother cried for help to save her daughter, reported Gulf News.

The girl’s uncle said the dogs left the girl in a pool of blood.

She was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital and the medical staff initially said that the child’s condition was stable.

However, the little girl succumbed to her injuries a few hours after.

The family urged local authorities to step in to rescue stray dogs in the area.