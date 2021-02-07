‘Bastos at ubod ng yabang’ Robredo says Filipinos don’t deserve rude public officials 

Vice President Leni Robredo said that Filipinos do not deserve rude public servants in reaction to Malacanang’s reply to her suggestions and criticisms in the government’s COVID-19 response.

Last week, Robredo said that the government should stop doing propaganda and start addressing the COVID-19 pandemic head on. The Philippines ranked among the lowest when it comes to coronavirus response.

Robredo said that the Duterte administration should work and find more solutions to the pandemic and look at better performing countries in handling the crisis.

“Sana instead na magdepensa tayo, tanggapin natin. Tanggapin para maaksyunan nang maayos. Nakita ko iyong mga response, parang defensive pa din tayo. Parang jina-justify pa din natin kung bakit mababa iyong response,” Robredo said last week.

The statement did not sit well with Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and insisted that the government is doing well based on the World Health Organization standards.

“Hindi po propaganda ang WHO. Baka magalit ang WHO dahil sinasabi niyo na nagpapakahalatang propaganda. Hindi po. WHO ang nagsabi kung nasaan na tayo sa ating Covid respose,” Roque said.

“Ito ang katotohanan. Bakit namin paniniwalaan ang ibang pag-aaral, samantalang lahat tayo nagtitiwala sa WHO sa panahon ng pandemya. Hindi propaganda ‘yan, katotohanan. Buksan ang mata, buksan ang tenga,” Roque added.

Robredo agreed that some administration officials are ganging up on her whenever she voices out her opinion on the pandemic response.

“Lagi naman. Lagi naman. Kaya tayo nagkakaganito eh, kasi walang acceptance ng kakulangan. Pero sa akin lang, kung kailangang magdepensa, magdepensa, pero ‘yung klase ng pagdedepensa, parang ‘yung nakakalungkot, kasi ito na ba ‘yung klase ng public servants natin?” she said.

“Para sa akin, hindi naman natin dine-deserve na ‘yung mga public servants natin mga bastos, hindi natin dine-deserve na ubod ng yabang,” she added. (TDT)