UK’s second national lockdown triggers panic buying anew

England has witnessed panic buying anew as people rushed to sweep supermarket shelves before the country enters another nationwide lockdown.

Long queues and overloaded trolleys were seen last weekend as people flocked groceries to buy their supplies.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England going into effect on Thursday, Nov. 5 and lasting through Dec. 2, 2020, to prevent a “medical and moral disaster” for the National Health Service.

Retailers appealed to the public that there is no need for stockpiling amid the new restrictions, reported the Evening Standard.

The UK government said that under the new nationwide lockdown, food shops, supermarkets, retailers providing essential goods will remain open.

Restaurants, bars, pubs and non-essential stores must stay closed.

Panic buyers were seen flocking stores like Cosco and IKEA.

Netizens were also quick to express their disappointment with the hashtag “panic buying” getting traction on Twitter.

“Supermarkets aren’t closing, just as they didn’t originally. Stop panic buying which leaves others without and likely creates more food waste in the process. Buy just what you would any normal week, there’s absolutely no need to stockpile more,” one netizen wrote.

Some netizens were also sharing footage of panic buyers.

“Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under a future lockdown,” Director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), Andrew Opie said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the UK has breached the 1 million mark on Monday with a second wave of infections threatening to overwhelm the health service. The country is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day.