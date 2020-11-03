TFT News

UK’s second national lockdown triggers panic buying anew

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 23 mins ago

Photo: Twitter @whatjamietweets

England has witnessed panic buying anew as people rushed to sweep supermarket shelves before the country enters another nationwide lockdown.

Long queues and overloaded trolleys were seen last weekend as people flocked groceries to buy their supplies.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England going into effect on Thursday, Nov. 5 and lasting through Dec. 2, 2020, to prevent a “medical and moral disaster” for the National Health Service.

Retailers appealed to the public that there is no need for stockpiling amid the new restrictions, reported the Evening Standard.

The UK government said that under the new nationwide lockdown, food shops, supermarkets, retailers providing essential goods will remain open.

Restaurants, bars, pubs and non-essential stores must stay closed.

Panic buyers were seen flocking stores like Cosco and IKEA.

Netizens were also quick to express their disappointment with the hashtag “panic buying” getting traction on Twitter.

“Supermarkets aren’t closing, just as they didn’t originally. Stop panic buying which leaves others without and likely creates more food waste in the process. Buy just what you would any normal week, there’s absolutely no need to stockpile more,” one netizen wrote.

Some netizens were also sharing footage of panic buyers.

“Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under a future lockdown,” Director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), Andrew Opie said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the UK has breached the 1 million mark on Monday with a second wave of infections threatening to overwhelm the health service. The country is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE researchers develop 3D-printed reusable masks as potential replacement for N95

UAE researchers develop 3D-printed reusable masks as potential replacement for N95

2 hours ago
Photo of PH breaches 385,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,298 newly infected patients

PH breaches 385,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,298 newly infected patients

13 hours ago
Photo of Over 21,000 OFWs in Dubai given financial assistance as of November 1 – POLO Dubai

Over 21,000 OFWs in Dubai given financial assistance as of November 1 – POLO Dubai

13 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: President Duterte visits victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ in Albay

LOOK: President Duterte visits victims of Super Typhoon ‘Rolly’ in Albay

16 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close