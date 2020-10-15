4,000 bachelors, workers evicted from home units in Al Qadisiya, Sharjah

Nearly 4,000 workers and bachelors have been evicted from residential units in Al Qasidiya area in Sharjah, as part of the clamp down on people violating housing rules in the emirate.

The move was in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure that residential areas are safe for families.

According to Sharjah City Municipality, a total 3,936 workers, bachelors, and violators have been ordered to move out from 185 homes in the area. Some 161 violating residential units were also closed after two weeks of continuous inspection visits of the authorities.

Water and electricity connections of 79 home units were disconnected, while 169 notices were served for several violations, including unpermitted engineering modifications and random electrical connections.

To recall, the Ruler of Sharjah enforced this move after a complaint made by a woman through the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by Sharjah TV and Radio about a number of workers and bachelors living in Al Qadisiyah area, causing disturbance to the families living in the area.

She said, “There are a large number of workers living in the neighborhood in the Qadisiyah area, which is designated for families. However, workers spread among the buildings and dwellings, in a way that poses a threat to the families residing in there.”

