OPPO’s Latest Reno8 T Series and OPPO Enco Air3 Earbuds are now available to purchase across the GCC

OPPO’s most recent addition to the popular Reno series, the Reno8 T 5G and the Reno8 T, are now available to purchase across the GCC region alongside the brand’s newest wireless earbuds, OPPO Enco Air3.

With customer’s needs at the forefront, OPPO has once again delivered an outstanding product in the mid-priced smartphone segment. Combining the innovative features and competitive pricing point, the Reno8 T series will provide users with a levelled-up experience showcasing the smartphone’s impeccable camera capabilities, flagship displays and smooth all-round performance.

The smartphone introduces OPPO’s first 108MP Portrait Camera that delivers high-resolution photos with unprecedented detail. It also includes the unique Microlens for up to 40x magnification, providing fresh new perspective to discover the microscopic world. Featuring a Dual Micro-Curved Design, the Reno8 T 5G offers an all-new premium look with a 120Hz, Billion Color Screen and 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Together with upgraded 67W SUPERVOOCTM charging, a 4,800mAh large battery, the Battery Health Engine, ColorOS 13, and more, the Reno8 T 5G delivers an unparalleled user experience.

Ivan Wu, General Manager of OPPO GCC said, “The tremendous response that we have already witnessed throughout the GCC market, with an 196% increase in the Reno8 T 5G pre-orders compared to its segment predecessor, underlines the importance of creating products that tick all our consumers boxes. At OPPO, we work hard to develop cutting-edge technologies that enhance all facets of the user experience and increase the comfort and convenience of our customers’ daily lives. We are devoted to pushing the boundaries of innovation with each of our launches and are excited to continue offering trailblazing solutions.”

In addition to the Reno8 T series, the global technology brand launches the beautifully designed, jewel inspired OPPO Enco Air3, the brand’s newest pair or wireless audio earbuds, that provides consumers with an immersive, three-dimentional listening experience through the unparalled OPPO Alive Audio algorithm. The earbuds are the first in their competitive price range to include a HiFi5 DSP module.

The Reno8 T series and OPPO Enco Air3 are available for purchase on OPPO’s regional website and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of AED 1,499 for the Reno8 T 5G, AED 1,099 for the Reno8 T, and AED 199 for the OPPO Enco Air3.

To give back to OPPO fans across the region, OPPO has launched an exciting social media competition, where 10 lucky winners will receive cashback on their purchases. Running until 29th March, participants who purchase a Reno8 T series smartphone need to simply share their experience on social media using @OPPOArabia and #ReasonsToBuyReno8T for a chance to win.