HONOR Announces the Open Sale of HONOR X9a in the UAE Markets with Exciting Offers

Global technology brand HONOR recently announced the official availability of the all-new HONOR X9a in the UAE markets. The newest device by HONOR is now available with an exciting offer and special gifts. HONOR X9a boasts a wide range of advancements across the display, battery, design and overall performance with a 120Hz AMOLED Curved Display[1], massive 5100mAh battery and 256GB large storage all packed in a compact design and with Google Mobile Services.

HONOR X9a – 256GB Version – is available for purchase in UAE markets via HONOR Online Store, Axiom, Emax, Etisalat, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Nesto, Sharaf DG for AED 1299. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts including HONOR Gift box and 1-year screen protection. In addition, HONOR X9a will come with 128GB version available exclusively at HONOR Online Store and noon at a price of AED 1199 and with free gifts including HONOR Gift Box and 1-year screen protection.

Stunning Display for an Immersive Viewing Experience

Designed to withstand all scenarios, HONOR X9a’s display was made with tempered glass that comes with a thickness of 0.65mm Super Reinforced glass, which is higher than the industry average of approximately 0.55mm. This thickness means that HONOR X9a comes with an ultimate shield that keeps the phone safe from everyday scratches.

Made for those who like gaming, watching, and browsing, the AMOLED 45-degree Curved Display on the HONOR X9a supports 120Hz refresh rate[2] offering incredible smoothness and making every touch and scroll responsive. Moreover, the screen displays 1.07 billion colors to reproduce vivid images with incredible levels of clarity and true-to-life colors.

Built to pursuing a more immersive display and a wider field of vision for entertainment lovers and gaming enthusiasts, HONOR X9a comes with ultra-slim bezels which lead to a remarkable 93%[3] screen-to-body ratio for an exceptional viewing experience.

Durable 5100mAh Battery in a Slim Design

Considering the importance of smartphones in our daily lives, HONOR X9a packs a proprietary 5100mAh battery to provide 2 days battery life on a single charge. Furthermore, it supports the 40W HONOR SuperCharge, bringing greater convenience when needing an emergency power top-up. With just 30 minutes of charging, the HONOR X9a delivers 12.5 hours of watching videos[4], perfect for users who like to consume content on the go in an exceptionally slim and lightweight design.

The HONOR X9a has been designed with an ultra slim and lightweight body, coming in at just 7.9mm[5] thick and weighing just 175g[6]. Boasting an exquisite curved-edge design, the HONOR X9a fits comfortably in users’ hands, and can effortlessly slide into small handbags and pockets, ensuring users will never be weighed down.

Astonishing Design with the iconic “Dynamic Eye”

Revolutionizing the homogenous design of smartphones, The Evolved “Dynamic Eye” Design on the back of the HONOR X9a features an iconic circular layout comprising a 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera[7], a 5MP Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera, that takes smartphone design aesthetics to new heights.

Huge Storage for Your Needs

Catering to audiences who like to keep all their memories in one place, HONOR X9a comes with immense 256GB storage, allowing consumers to download and save all their favorite contents and applications with no compromise.

HONOR partnered with NorthLadder, which is the #1 device Trade-in player in MEA region. Starting from Jan 7th people can enjoy the newly added trade-in service, which allows them to replace their old smartphones with new phones from HONOR for less, including the upcoming HONOR X9a, and the iconic HONOR 70 5G. It will be a great opportunity for users to upgrade their smartphones while saving money.

[1] With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.67 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).​

[2] May differ based on different applications and contents.

[3] Data from HONOR labs.

[4] Data from HONOR labs. The specific usage time may vary slightly depending on usage habits and scenarios.

[5] Data from HONOR labs.

[6] Data from HONOR labs. Total weight includes battery. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods.

[7] The rear main camera is a 64MP camera. Actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode.