TechnologyLatest NewsTFT News

TikTok launches comment ‘dislike’ button

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 seconds ago

TikTok, a short-form video app, has announced that it will make its comment dislike button available to all users worldwide.

To aid users in identifying remarks they feel are unnecessary or improper, TikTok started testing the tool back in April.

“After some testing, we’re releasing it globally. The total number of dislikes a comment has will not be shown and people can take back their feedback by tapping again whenever they like,” read a statement from the company.

TikTok states that the main goal of this tool is to improve the user experience. The dislike button will appear alongside the option to report a comment for violating community guidelines.

The company stated that the dislike button is not intended to be used to report comments for harassment, and that users should instead follow the standard process for reporting comments for harassment.

“This allows us to better identify irrelevant or inappropriate comments, which helps us foster a comment section for genuine and authentic interactions,” added the company.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Salam St. Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi announces new speed limit for Sheikh Zayed Road starting September 26

8 mins ago
sunshine cruz with cesar kids

Sunshine Cruz happy to meet children of Cesar Montano’s kids with Kath Angeles

2 hours ago
marcos 123

Marcos calls for maximum restraint over Taiwan tensions

3 hours ago
Amila Sabine Homan

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban gives birth to baby girl

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button