TikTok launches comment ‘dislike’ button

TikTok, a short-form video app, has announced that it will make its comment dislike button available to all users worldwide.

To aid users in identifying remarks they feel are unnecessary or improper, TikTok started testing the tool back in April.

“After some testing, we’re releasing it globally. The total number of dislikes a comment has will not be shown and people can take back their feedback by tapping again whenever they like,” read a statement from the company.

TikTok states that the main goal of this tool is to improve the user experience. The dislike button will appear alongside the option to report a comment for violating community guidelines.

The company stated that the dislike button is not intended to be used to report comments for harassment, and that users should instead follow the standard process for reporting comments for harassment.

“This allows us to better identify irrelevant or inappropriate comments, which helps us foster a comment section for genuine and authentic interactions,” added the company.