OPPO Find X5 Pro: Premium phone feels fused with state-of-the-art build

Filipinos often take time to compare and contrast the latest available smartphones on the market if they’re looking to upgrade their current smartphone.

Two factors often stand out: Camera quality and battery longevity – both of which and more, are fulfilled by the newly-released OPPO Find X5 Pro with its 5000mAh batter, alongside a 50MP main shooter with a triple lens set up, a 32MP front cam, as well as huge memory of up to 512GB.

Optimized battery

This generation puts a premium on using smartphones for long periods of time – especially if you’re always on the go. OPPO Find X5 Pro’s 5000 mAh battery doesn’t only provide a huge capacity that will last you more than a day – but more importantly, OPPO has infused several innovative features for its battery including the debut of the ‘Battery Health Engine’.

This new engine is further powered by two distinct traits such as the ‘Smart Battery Health Algorithm’ which adjusts the battery’s charging currency to optimize charging times, as well as the ‘Battery Healing Technology’ which repairs the phone’s battery during both charge and discharge cycles.

The ‘Battery Health Engine’ feature available on the OPPO Find X5 Pro effectively doubles the industry standard on battery lifespan, retaining 80% of its original capacity even after 1,600 charge cycles. This means that if you’re charging your phone once a day, your battery and phone would still be optimized efficiently even after more than four years.

Powerhouse camera

With a 50MP main shooter, a 13MP telephoto, and a 32MP selfie camera, the OPPO Find X5 Pro takes lively images with vivid colors each time you take photos or videos during the day. Regardless of the resolution the user chooses, the AI installed within the OPPO Find X5 Pro camera will help to boost both saturation and contrast as well.

A High-res option is available as well to capture the finer details of your photos – so whether you’re taking ultrawide shots or extreme close-ups, the user will get the sharp images they need to preserve and make those memories unforgettable. Even at night, both the front and rear cameras work to capture details and colors.

Users of the OPPO Find X5 Pro will also enjoy up to 4K video with 60 fps featuring details on video from an ultrawide perspective.

Labor of love

OPPO’s hard work, devotion, and countless hours spent in pursuit of accuracy and perfection are embodied in the Find X5 Pro. In a world where smartphones are mass-produced to provide the bare minimum of functionality, OPPO’s dedication to accuracy and perfection stands out. Devices like the Find X5 Pro are the essence of passion, hard effort, and many hours spent in search of the very finest product imaginable.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is available online at: https://www.oppo.com/ae/smartphones/series-find-x/find-x5-pro

Prices start from AED 3,999.