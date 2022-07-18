Apple leaks reveal price increase in iPhone 14 range

According to Apple rumors, iPhone 14 Pro variants will have several unique enhancements as well as increased cost. However, according to a recent source, ordinary iPhone 14 models will also see a price increase, while being nearly identical to their predecessors.

Dan Ives, president of famous research firm Wedbush Securities, told The Sun that supply chain prices are driving the surge.

“We believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14. Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release,” explained Ives.

This means that the new iPhone 14 lineup will have the following prices

iPhone 14 – $899 (iPhone 13 $799)

iPhone 14 Max – $999 (iPhone 13 Mini $699)

iPhone 14 Pro – $1099 (iPhone 13 Pro $999)

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max $1099)

While the $100 price increase is significant, especially for basic versions, which will have the same design, back cameras, and CPU as the iPhone 13, the biggest financial blow comes from the range’s starting point increasing from $699 to $899. This near-30% rise is due to Apple dropping the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (also rumored to be dubbed the ‘iPhone 14 Plus,’ relegating the iPhone 14 to basic model status.