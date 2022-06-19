TechnologyLatest NewsNewsTFT News

RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s gravestone for browser goes viral

38-year-old South Korean software engineer Jung Ki-young’s photos of a ‘grave’ he created for the ‘death’ of the browser has gone viral a day after Microsoft officially shutdown the iconic internet browser on Wednesday, June 15.

The tombstone which is currently set up on the rooftop of a cafe owned by Jung’s brother in South Korea’s southern city of Gyeongju, has the Microsoft Internet Explorer’s logo and an epitaph which reads “He was a good tool to download other browsers.”

The photos were quickly upvoted in content sharing platform reddit.

Jung reportedly spent a month and 430,000 won (around 1,200 AED) designing and waiting for the gravestone to be delivered.

Internet Explorer, which was first introduced in 1995, was once the leading browser globally has now retired after 27 years.

“After 25+ years of helping people use and experience the web, Internet Explorer (IE) is officially retired and out of support as of today, June 15, 2022. To many millions of you, thank you for using Internet Explorer as your gateway to the internet,” said Microsoft in an announcement released last Wednesday.

