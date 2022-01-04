Take a leap with Zowie XL2546K – Gaming Redefined

The XL2546K is a gaming monitor from BenQ Zowie with 240Hz gaming monitor that boasts of a 0.5ms grey to grey response time. The latest from BenQ’s esports vertical comes with the DyAc+ technology, Black eQualizer, Color Vibrance and all the exclusive features from Zowie that many gamers opt for.

The XL2546K uses a 24.5″ AUO TN panel and delivers a 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. Adaptive-Sync is supported on this monitor and included with the purchase is an AMD FreeSync Premium.

The stylish monitor consists of a medium matte anti-glare screen surface, whilst providing a 1000:1 static contrast ratio alongside 8-bit colour support. XL2546K has an impressive flicker-free WLED backlight to allow for maximum visibility in all kinds of low-light scenarios.

The XL-K series gaming monitor comes with dark grey matte plastics combined with red satin plastics that add colour and enhance the visual appeal. It sports decently sleek bezels on all sides, and this design adds durability for gamers taking their systems to and from gaming competitions and esports tournaments. Adjustable wings that act as a detachable shield are included with the monitor to help gamers maintain their focus and avoid distractions in their surroundings. The monitor comes with a compact stand base that leaves a less deep and slightly narrower footprint on the table, leaving considerably more space for the keyboard to be kept as close to the screen even when it is titled.

A new design element on the XL2456K is that the OSD (On Screen Display) controls can be found on the rear side of the monitor. The ports face downwards and are as follows: AC power input, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports, DP 1.2a and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The monitor has a joystick towards the bottom right and a few buttons accompanying it for those who need an alternative to the wired S-Switch controller that makes things super seamless. The eye-care focussed gaming monitor offers a range of Low Blue Light (LBL) settings that significantly enhance viewing comfort. It also includes the ‘DyAc+’ (Dynamic Accuracy Plus) strobe backlight setting that considerably minimises perceived blur. The development of the XL series is focussed around delivering precise and customizable adjustments to gamers.