Huawei partners with Emirati artist “Mahmood Al-Abadi” to promote the cultural heritage of the Middle East

Huawei has collaborated with Emirati Artist “Mahmood Al-Abadi” to create an exclusive range of Arabian-inspired designs on HUAWEI Themes, the pre-installed app that offers personalized themes, text styles, and wallpapers on Huawei devices.

Mahmoud Al Abadi is passionate artist with a 16-year journey of trying to discover the secrets of the Arabic Calligraphy. In addition to his multidisciplinary expertise in art, which includes graphic designing, fine art, and sculpture. He is on a mission to showcase the hidden beauties of Arabic calligraphy though different art schools and mediums. Several businessmen, government and private entities in the UAE currently own many of his art pieces.

His art has been showcased in many art exhibitions across the region and had many prestigious collaborations, especially within the hospitality sector.

The main objective of this collaboration for both Huawei and the artist is to promote the rich mosaic of the Arabian culture and showcase the heritage and spirit of this region through digital art. Lu Geng, Vice President of the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development, said: “We are pleased to be working with Mr. Mahmood Al-Abadi. We combine his creative talent and our mobile technology to offer more innovative and modern ways to promote the art and local culture of the Middle East. I can’t wait for our users to discover the stunning pieces that embody this region’s beautiful culture and history on HUAWEI Themes”.

The artist has created a series of ten artworks capturing the beauty of the local architecture and historical moments which make the pride of Arab nations, using patterns of Arabic calligraphy in bright colors. Mahmood Al-Abadi said: “What I like the most about this project is the idea of using technology and digital art to promote our culture to a wider audience. Today, art needs to be shared and promoted via modern ways and channels that speak to the youngest generation. Nothing makes me more happy and proud than joining Huawei in this project to share Arabian-inspired themes to all Huawei users across the Middle East and North Africa.”

Through the HUAWEI Themes app, Huawei aims to provide its users with a wide range of screen personalization that fits different tastes and provide them with the most relevant themes that can appeal to their local culture and revive their emotions. At the same time, Huawei allocated internal resources to support designers and dedicated incentive programs to mobilize their creativity, enhance their visibility, and achieve higher quality Themes. Mahmood Al-Abadi added: “from creation, planning, art digitalization to testing into devices, Huawei team has been amazing, and without their continued support throughout the whole process, we couldn’t achieve these fabulous results.”

The newly launched HUAWEI Themes promoting Arabian heritage are now available to download for users across these countries in the Middle East and North Africa region: United Arab Emirates, Saudi, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Pakistan, Lebanon, and Algeria. The themes are published on all Huawei smartphones that run EMUI 10 and above and the watch faces can be found on the latest flagship HUAWEI WATCH 3 Pro smartwatch.