Huawei drops the sleek Huawei Watch Fit Elegant in UAE

Huawei today announced the launch of the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant the latest addition to its Huawei Watch Fit Series in the UAE. The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant arrives with a stainless steel body, continuous SpO 2 monitoring, 10-day battery life and a host of smart features that make your life a whole lot easier.

Redefined design: light and comfortable

The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant spices up the Huawei Watch Fit Series with a refined stainless steel body. The 1.64-inch large AMOLED rectangular display is made of polished glass, which gives a high-end look, and provides you with a truly immersive viewing experience thanks to its Stylish HD screen. Additionally, the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant is equipped with a soft fluoroelastomer strap that is ergonomically designed for comfort and greater durability. Moreover, with a single tap on your Huawei smartphone you can select a photo from your Huawei smartphone gallery and use as your watch face.

Healthy lifestyle with accurate monitoring

Huawei’s latest fitness smartwatch provides all-day monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) which is an important indicator of a person’s health levels. You can also keep track of your heart’s health with HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology, which continuously and quickly keeps track of your heart rate. You can also check your stress levels, thanks to HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology which provides 24/7 pressure monitoring, allowing you to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times.

10 days long battery life

A small device that packs a powerful punch – this is the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant in a nutshell. The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant can last up to 10 days and also supports Huawei’s fast charging technology. A five-minute charge can sustain the smartwatch for an entire day of typical use, while just half an hour will charge the battery to 70%. You can charge the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant in no time while enjoying breakfast or freshening up for a long day ahead.

Fitness trainer on your wrist

In order to meet your fitness needs, the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant comes with an expansive range of fitness features to help you kick-start your new active lifestyle. This fitness smartwatch supports 96 workout modes. It comes with 13 pre-installed running courses for runners of all abilities; together with the built-in GPS and multiple sensors, the Huawei Watch Fit Elegant can record your running and jogging routes to provide you with real-time guidance to improve your efficiency.

Smart companion for your daily smart life

The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant embeds grace with modern technology. Packed with some smart and interesting features that make everyday life more convenient such as Incoming calls and message reminders, remote camera shutter that allows you to snap photos when you are not carrying your phone and even music playback control.

Price and availability

The Huawei Watch Fit Elegant comes in Frosty White and Midnight Black and is available on 18th March priced at AED 499 with a free Bluetooth speaker worth AED 59. It will be available from Huawei’s official website as well as Huawei Experience Stores, E-shops and select retailers in the UAE. The Huawei Watch Fit series comes in Graphite Black, Mint Green and Sukura Pink priced at 339 AED, a limited time discount of 60 AED off the normal price.