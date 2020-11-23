realme 7i: 64MP quad-cam smartphone powerhouse

Filipinos planning to get a brand new smartphone that boasts impressive specs while sporting a huge battery life can now check out realme’s latest smartphone in the market – the realme 7i.

Packing a huge battery life with a quad-cam setup and a powerhouse of hardware specs, the realme 7i is a steal at AED799. Here’s why:

5000 mAh battery. Majority of smartphones these days only sport batteries ranging from 3500 mAh to 4500 mAh. This is why realme 7i’s total battery capacity of 5000 mAh is an asset for smartphone users who are always on the go so that they don’t have to worry about running out of juice for their gadget. In addition, the device is also powered by an 18W fast charging feature.

64MP quad-camera. The realme 7i is powered by quad-cam set up composed of a 64MP shooterfor its main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of 2MP lens for macro shots and depth information. Selfie lovers will enjoy the 16MP Ultra-clear front camera with Sony IMX471 with both front and back cameras powered by gyro-based electronic image stabilization to compensate for shakes when you’re doing videos and to avoid blurry photos to capture that perfect moment in clear detail.

Octacore set up. realme7i has options of either 64GB memory with 4GB RAM or 128 GB with either 4 or 8GB RAM. These variations are all powered by an octacore set up with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 6.5 IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. These mean that not only would users enjoy sleek multi tasking on their phones, they are also assured that the realme 7i is up to the task whether it’s for simple social media messages to gaming together with friends.

realme 7i is available in two color options – Aurora Green & Polar Blue, with a price of 799AED

Find the nearest shop location and take yours home: bit.ly/where2buy_realme

For More info Please follow :- https://www.instagram.com/realmearabia/