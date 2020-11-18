HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE set to announce massive offers along with HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro pre-orders

Building on the success of previous live sale events, Huawei is gearing up again for its latest HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE. The event which will see massive offers and discounts up to 90% on Huawei’s wide product lineup including smartphones, wearables, audio devices, PC, and Tablets, will be held from the 25th November to the 26th November on the Huawei Arabia YouTube channel and HUAWEI Mobile AE Facebook page. The HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE will also mark the opening of pre-orders for Huawei’s much awaited flagship smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro.

This live sale event marks Huawei’s strong foray into the trend of online live sales and digital shopping, which has been growing in recent times due to the current situation as well as the development of digital platforms. Huawei’s live sale events have always reached great milestones, with the previous HUAWEI AppGallery Eid Live Sale achieving a total of 7,200,000 AED.

The HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE will be hosted in Arabic on the 25th of November by popular technology influencer Fex while 26th November will see the English version hosted by internet personalities Mo Vlogs and Narins beauty. The event will start at 8.30PM [UAE Time] on both days.

Consumers will be able to enjoy exclusive deals along with diverse offers, including bundles, coupon codes[1], flash sales, lucky draws and even discounts up to 90%. The event will also give consumers the chance to pre-order the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro with an exclusive offer that includes gifts worth AED 1099 as well as 50% off on premium accessories such as the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro and HUAWEI Sound X when bought together with the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro.

While its strong performance is powered by the Kirin 9000, the world’s first and only 5nm 5G chipset, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro boasts an iconic Space Ring design complete with an 88 degree curved immersive Huawei Horizon display. Videography is powered by the Ultra Vision Cine Camera for cinema-like shooting in fusion HDR with the help of Super Steady shots, Tracking shots, Wide Angle anti-distortion and even a Story Creator mode for the final touch. In addition to this, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro also packs in a long-lasting 4400mAh 5G battery, which can recharged with the fastest wired and wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge solutions at 66W and 50W respectively. It also brings in new innovations in intelligent interaction with new AI Gesture control, Eyes on Display and Always-On Display along with improved Multi-Screen Collaboration. All of this is topped off with dual biometric authentication and AI Privacy Protection.

In addition to these offers, there will also be a massive flash sale, where consumers can get Huawei’s range of flagship products such as the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro and HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro all for an exclusive price of AED 1199 only.

The shoppers who are set to buy more will enjoy up-to extra savings using AHW50, AHW100 and AHW200 coupon codes when spending 1,000AED, 1500AED, 2000AED and above.

During the HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE, consumers can also get a 10% cashback on all items, when they pay with bank cards from Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and RAKBANK.

With online shopping and live sale solutions becoming the new norm in today’s day and age, both consumers and brands are moving towards using digital alternatives. Huawei continues this trend with the HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE which can be viewed across Huawei’s official YouTube and Facebook platforms from the links below.

YouTube: Join us at HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE

Facebook: Join us at HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE