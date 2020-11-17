realme achieves 50 million user milestone in three years; launches realme 7i

Less than three years since its inception, realme has reached the 50 million users’ milestone. According to Counterpoint’s Q3 2020 smartphone shipment report, realme is the fastest brand to reach 50 million smartphone sales in just two years.

According to Counterpoint, realme’s growth rate in shipments volume represents ‘the strongest growth momentum among major global OEMs’.

“realme grew to become one of the top 5, or even top 3, brands in its key markets, including India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and some other Southeast Asian countries”, says Research Analyst Abhilash Kumar at Counterpoint.

realme 7i launched

realme7i comes with Snapdragon 662 to provide enough power for gaming and everyday use. 64MP Quad Camera, 16MP Ultra-clear front camera with Sony IMX471, a massive 5000mAh battery for non-stop use, equipped with 18W Quick Charge, it takes 30 minutes to charge up to 33%,90Hz Ultra Smooth Display resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience with every swipe of the screen

Speaking at the launch, Micheal, realme GCC General Manager said, “We are thrilled to announce and bring our new model: realme 7i for our valuable customers here. realme Number Series has become the most anticipated series by realme fans because it has flagship quality in the middle-class segment. We believe with these key competitive specifications. realme 7i is able to become the Power Master in mid-level segment with more cutting-edge specs for everyone and elevate their smartphone experience to a whole new level.”

realme 7i is available in two color options – Aurora Green & Polar Blue, with a price of 799AED

