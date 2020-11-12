Jog and work in style with the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection

A premium classic design, right on your wrist to accompany you to all your formal, informal and daily lifestyle activities; say hello to the latest addition to Huawei’s smartwatch family the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection. This high-end smartwatch with 2 weeks battery comes loaded with upgraded health and fitness tracking features, 5 ATM water resistance1 and many cool Handy Assistant features that pave the way for a convenient daily lifestyle.

Get to know the world around you

Planning to explore the mountains or camp out in the desert over the weekend? With the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection, you can easily know the times of moonrise, moonset, sunrise and sunset. Additionally, the 8 types of moon phases i.e. new moon, full moon, first quarter moon etc. and tides allow you to observe the sky or the sea and lets you enjoy the secrets of nature by watching time flyby!

Enter any meeting room or gym for that matter and catch the attention of all. One look at this high-end smartwatch is enough to notice the premium materials that were used to design the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection. With mirrored sapphire glass and a soft, delicate ceramic back, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection is shock and wear-resistant, skin-friendly and anti-allergenic letting you enjoy wearing it for extended periods, whether you are working out or not. The Sapphire 1.39-inch watch dial matches seamlessly with the titanium frame for a lightweight, unified and solid design.

Satisfying your every mood on a daily basis with 200+ watch faces to choose from that come pre-installed on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection. As if that is not enough! You can also download images from your smartphone with a simple tap thanks to the One Hop* feature. How? Well, with NFC enabled on a Huawei smartphone, you can quickly and conveniently, transfer virtual watch faces to the smartwatch by performing a quick tap.

*Requires a smartphone running EMUI 11.0 or later. Feature not supported on iOS devices.

Always go extra with the 2-week battery

It does not matter if you are golfing with your friends, exploring the city’s suburbs, camping out with family or in a place without chargers. The high-end HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection consumes low power and can last for a whopping 2 weeks (typical use). It even supports wireless charging. A 5 minute charge allows the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection to be used for 10 hours.

The high-end HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection smartwatch comes with 100+ workout modes to help you keep up with your fitness and improve on your exercises including swimming, which means you, do not have to take it off. Leave it on your wrist and let it record your swimming data to help you improve and swim like professionals as it supports 5 ATM water resistance* Want more? With Handy Assistant features on board you can take, make or mute calls. Store up to 500 tracks to motivate yourself when working-out. The convenient handy smart features for everyday use also include to-do reminders which help you stay on track, alarm, timer, and a camera shutter which is great when you want to snap photos without having to carry your phone – done with a simple tap on your watch!

*Leather straps are not water resistant