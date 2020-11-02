UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank Mobile Banking App added to HUAWEI AppGallery

Huawei has announced the launch of First Abu Dhabi Bank’s (FAB) mobile banking app, on HUAWEI AppGallery, allowing users to manage their accounts and credit cards directly from their mobile devices.

The FAB mobile banking app allows UAE customers to manage their accounts, credit cards, transfer money, and pay their bills directly from their mobile devices.

This latest addition to the HUAWEI AppGallery reflects Huawei’s commitment to working closely with developers and partners in the financial industry.

Commenting on the partnership with Huawei, Ramana Kumar, SVP and Head of Payments and Digital Banking at FAB said: “Our commitment to our customers is to always put them first. This is why we want to make their banking experience as simple and as seamless as possible and ensure our banking services can be accessed from wherever they are. Partnering with Huawei to provide access to our FAB Mobile app through the HUAWEI AppGallery will help us to deliver on this commitment.

The FAB Mobile app is part of a growing portfolio of financial, banking and government service apps that have joined the Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) ecosystem.

“We are delighted to announce that FAB is the latest bank to become part of our HMS ecosystem. Our partnership with a leading regional bank means that not only will our businesses benefit but consumers are now able to use the bank’s services from the convenience of their Huawei smartphone, said Lu Geng, Vice President Middle East and Africa Global Partnerships & Eco-Development.

“Huawei has been working closely with local developers in the UAE to increase customer engagement with the delivery of a wide selection of high-quality apps through the HUAWEI AppGallery. This commitment has been supported by heavy investment in localizing apps so that they offer more functionality to consumers in the UAE. This has meant that 95% of the top apps in MEA [Middle East and Africa] are now available on HUAWEI AppGallery and of these, 88% work on HMS Core,” added Lu Geng.

Collaborations with key organizations have resulted in high user experience ratings for local apps on the HUAWEI AppGallery. Its full-cycle security and protection system ensures developers are verified and all apps in the marketplace are secure and maintain the data privacy of users.

Huawei’s dedication to consumers and partners has helped HUAWEI AppGallery quickly become a top three global app marketplace with 490 million monthly active users in over 170 countries and regions in the world. In the first half of 2020, user app downloads reached 261 billion, while 1.8 million developers globally have joined the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem. In addition, more than 96,000 applications have integrated with HMS Core worldwide, offering users even more unique experiences.