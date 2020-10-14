No chargers, earpods on brand new iPhone 12 – here’s why

iPhone users planning to buy the latest iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max will find only two things on the box this year: Their brand new phone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable.

Apple has decided to skip including a power adapter and EarPods, citing the move as part of their efforts to reach their environmental goals.

“As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max do not include a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your current Apple power adapter and headphones, or purchase these accessories separately,” said Apple in its statement.

Apple recently unveiled their iPhone 12 line up with faster 5G connectivity, and whose prices ranges from AED2,500 to AED4,000 for handsets with minimum storage capacity. Those with bigger storage capacity can go as high as AED5,900 in the UAE.

Four new iPhones have been announced, namely the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a new, smaller, iPhone 12 mini. The new iPhones are 5G-capable which means they can connect to the next-generation high-speed wireless networks.

