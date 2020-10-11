Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT News

LOOK: Dubai landmarks featured in EA Sports FIFA 21

Staff Report 3 hours ago

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has partnered with Electronic Arts, one of the world’s largest gaming companies, to showcase Dubai to a global gaming audience in the VOLTA FOOTBALL mode that takes football back to the streets with enhanced gameplay and new features for fans to enjoy.

With the iconic Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab prominently displayed in the game’s Dubai football grounds, it is also the only location that portrays actual landmarks. The Dubai pitch is part of the customised video content created with the aim of jointly promoting both Dubai and EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 among gaming enthusiasts.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) said: “Dubai Tourism’s partnership with Electronic Arts, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment, is in line with our marketing strategy to work with an agile and responsive stakeholder ecosystem that will enable us to leverage cutting-edge technology and platforms to promote Dubai as a must-visit destination in a creative way. The inclusion of Dubai as a global location in FIFA21 is an unprecedented opportunity to give gamers in our international markets a taste of Dubai’s diverse offerings, as well as to reach out to the large community of gamers in the UAE and the wider region, especially during this challenging period that requires us to physically stay apart yet remain connected with families and friends.”

EA SPORTS FIFA 21 was launched worldwide on 9 October on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin™ and Steam. Electronic Arts, which develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers, has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

