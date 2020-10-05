Nubia launches gaming mobile ‘Red Magic 5s’ in UAE

Red Magic, the gaming arm of global mobile technology company Nubia has just announced the launch of their much-awaited mobile 5s in the UAE. The powerful gaming mobile will be sold in the UAE through their authorized distributor, Blooms Group exclusively with Virgin megastore’s’. The Red Magic 5s comes with ICE 4.0 active liquid-cooling with a turbofan system that enhances gaming experiences to keep the phone cool and running optimally during intense use and even when charging. It is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 with 5G to enable users to enjoy PC-level gaming on their phone.

Gamers can now power through the most intense games and play on the fastest data connections with 5G support. They can even speed through loading screens and applications faster than ever before with the latest UFS 3.1 memory technology and LPDDR5 RAM that the Red Magic 5s incorporates. It is equipped with a 6.65-inch ultra-fast and super-smooth 144Hz eSports AMOLED display that delivers buttery smooth visuals and empowers gamers to stay in the lead with over 4000 levels of brightness control. The mobile gaming device comes with eye protection features to reduce strain and even has built-in shoulder triggers to enhance users’ controls. Gamers can take full control of their gaming experience with the latest gaming features found in the Red Magic 5S’s Game Space.

Commenting on the launch, Anas Irshaid, Regional Director at Blooms Group said, “Our aim is to provide the latest mobile and consumer electronics in the region, and we are planning for more partnerships with the most promising global brands, we are following a new smart business strategy to enter the UAE market and other countries in MENA.”

The gaming smartphone also features a Touch Choreographer that has been put in place to enable users to enjoy smoother gameplay as it automatically compensates in-game frame-rates to prevent stutter while keeping the frame rate stable. Users can enjoy eSports in an amplified manner with immersive, high-quality audio and 4D Shock Vibration feedback. It sports a 64MP Sony triple camera set-up with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens that is great for landscapes, and a 2MP macro lens for zoom shooting. There is a super night mode that allows greater clarity in low-light situations to help users capture better shots in all kinds of scenarios. The Red Magic 5s is powered by a high capacity battery with 18W quick charging that is upgradable to 55W rapid charging; its 4500 mAh battery can fully recharge in 40 minutes.

Talking about the launch and looking forward to this collaboration, Mohamed Fawzi, CEO/ Founder of Blooms Group said, “After our success in other MENA countries, I’m so proud to enter the UAE market, and we are looking for a partnership relation with Nubia Red Magic brand and Virgin megastore’s’ in UAE.”

The sleek and stylish 5s comes in a sonic silver colour for the 8+128GB variant while the 12+256GB variant comes in a pulse red with blue.

The Red Magic 5s is now available at the below Virgin Megastore’s’ in the UAE.

Deira City Centre, Abu Dhabi Mall, Mercato, Mall of Emirates, Mirdif City Centre, The Dubai Mall, Wahda Mall, Dubai Marina, Yas Mall, Jimi Mall, Sahara Center and AL Marya