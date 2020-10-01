7 reasons why HUAWEI MateBook X laptop is the right one for you

Are you on the lookout for a brand-new laptop? If the answer is yes, you certainly need to check out the Most Elegant Thin & Light Laptop – HUAWEI MateBook X. It is Huawei’s latest laptop addition to the HUAWEI MateBook series. The new device features the series’ signature elegant design and it is ultra-light, weighing just 1kg1. In addition to a 3K Infinite FullView Display, Multi-Screen Collaboration and many more significant enhancements to innovations, portability and smart experiences that inspire and help you to always remain productive wherever you are. Here are seven reasons why the HUAWEI MateBook X laptop is the right choice for you!

Light in Weight and Aesthetically Pleasing

For a laptop to become a daily driver, it needs to be portable and powerful enough to cope with the demands placed upon it. Throw in gorgeous looks as well and then it’s a real winner! The HUAWEI MateBook X packs everything in an Ultra-light and thin body that weighs just 1kg and measures 13.6 mm2 in thickness. This lightweight companion is as nimble as the fluttering wings of a butterfly, folding and unfolding gracefully. Unbounded by limitations of a metal frame, the aesthetics of the HUAWEI MateBook X is obvious to see with its beautiful colour variants – Silver Frost and Forest Green

Seeing is believing: Touch what you see

The HUAWEI MateBook X comes with a 3K HUAWEI Infinite FullView Display3. With a borderless design, that offers a 90-percent4 screen-to-body ratio. The screen delivers an immersive experience together with vibrant colours whether for work, content creation or media entertainment. The display is also multi-touch enabled with gesture support, such as Fingers Gesture Screenshot, which lets users quickly take a screenshot by swiping downwards on the screen with three fingers, making it as easy as on a smartphone.

Smart Multi-tasking

Gone are the days when the only way to connect devices was through cables and wires. To allow tasks to be completed more efficiently and help us manage our time better, sharing files and content must be as seamless as dragging and dropping from one device to another intuitively and effortlessly. The HUAWEI MateBook X gives you this ease of use by linking your laptop with your Android smartphone. Thanks to Huawei Share5 and its improved Multi-Screen Collaboration6, users can mirror their smartphone screen to their laptop’s display. In addition, it also allows users to open up to three mobile apps at the same time resulting in greater efficiency and productivity.

HUAWEI FreeTouch: Smarter Experiences

HUAWEI MateBook X is the first to feature a clickpad with HUAWEI FreeTouch. The improved clickpad offers a more expansive space for navigation and creative expressions, and supports haptic feedback for a more tactile experience. The display is also multi-touch with gesture support, such as Fingers Gesture Screenshot, which lets users quickly take a screenshot by swiping downwards on the screen with three fingers, as easy as it is on a smartphone. The new full-size keyboard feature scissor switches that provide 1.3 mm of key travel to make typing a joy, with keyboard lighting providing key illumination for late night use.

Remain Productive Anytime, Anywhere

Inside, the sleek and portable HUAWEI MateBook X delivers the performance that you need to smoothly tackle your day-to-day tasks. Featuring a 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor and up to 16GB RAM, the HUAWEI MateBook X delivers the essential performance to users for a smooth experience. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6 ensuring Internet connections always stay fast7 and stable even in crowded locations, with speeds up to three times that of Wi-Fi 5.

Mesmeric Sound

The HUAWEI MateBook X offers an excellent audio experience: Transform any location into a personal cinema thanks to a powerful quad-speaker system with a split-frequency setup delivering rich 3D audio directly from under the keyboard. The sound system synergises with advanced audio algorithms to virtualise surround sound making it a pleasure to listen to.

Stay Safe and Secure

Your privacy is very important, and the HUAWEI MateBook X makes sure it is safeguarded.

It is protected by the Fingerprint Power Button, which combines the fingerprint reader with the power button to securely authenticate your identity when the device is switched on. It effectively replaces the login password on the Windows Welcome screen. Furthermore, on privacy, the unique recessed camera design affords peace of mind by embedding the camera into a key cap that is easily accessible and pops up only when you need it!

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

The HUAWEI MateBook X is joined by the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, which boasts an Ultra FullView Display in a sleek and elegant unibody design. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro comes in a stylish Emerald Green colour and with loads of innovative features like Multi-screen collaboration and HUAWEI Free Touch. It features 10th generation CPUs for professional performance and an all-day long battery life with a portable charger. The laptop also sports a two-in-one power button together with the fingerprint sensor for easy login while the recessed camera provides privacy protection when not in use. This is all topped off with a Quad-speaker setup for immersive audio along with four mics for a vibrant listening experience.