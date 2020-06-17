HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G launches in the UAE with powerful productivity and entertainment capabilities in style

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today announced the launch of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G in the UAE. Representing a breakthrough in design, technology and mobile productivity, Huawei once again sets a new bar, delivering a flagship-level tablet experience to consumers that is set to change the way consumers do it all with tablets. The HUAWEI MatePad series is available for pre-orders in the UAE from 24th June starting from 1,099AED with exciting pre-order offers.

Featuring a pure and minimalist design that is engineered to impress, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro combines a large display with ultra-narrow bezels to achieve the world’s highest tablet screen-to-body ratio at 90 per cent. Powered by the 7nm Kirin 990 flagship chipset, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro delivers outstanding performance and battery life. Running EMUI10, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro supports Multi-Window[1], Multi-screen Collaboration[2] and HUAWEI APP Multiplier. It also supports the HUAWEI M-Pencil and Smart Magnetic Keyboard, thus driving synergy with PC Mode and new WPS features for maximum productivity. The entertainment experience is made richer with a suite of hardware upgrades, packing immersive audio and display capabilities in a stylish form factor. Additionally, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro series is also the world’s first tablet to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging[3].

Rethink intelligence: Multi-tasking

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G introduces a range of revolutionary innovations that fundamentally changes the way users interact with devices: Huawei Share enables Multi-screen Collaboration, which breaks down the barriers between Huawei devices with advanced cross-platform functionality. Multi-screen Collaboration enables drag-and-drop file transfers between smartphones and tablets. Peripheral sharing lets users type on the smartphone using the tablet’s keyboard and screen, play music saved on the smartphone with the tablet’s speakers and more.

This solution also makes it possible for the user to pick up calls or respond to text messages directly from the tablet, facilitating a seamless multi-device experience. Additionally, users can change the way they do it all with the new APP Multiplier feature that splits one app instance into two windows, delivering a revolutionary dual-view experience that makes the most out of the landscape orientation. The size of the windows can be adjusted to fit the needs of the user by simply dragging the border. The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G is the latest device that links into Huawei’s Seamless AI Life concept that interconnects Huawei products that include smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearables, speakers, and more with Internet of Things devices such as lighting, security, audio and video.

World’s highest screen-to-body ratio at 90%

Exuding elegance with a unique design that melds technology with style, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G features the world’s highest tablet screen-to-body ratio, at 90 percent, with ultra-narrow 4.9mm bezels surrounding the 10.8-inch 16:10 display.

Rethink Display: mobile cinema with 2K QHD display

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G comes with IPS panel featuring a 2K QHD (2560×1600) resolution at a pixel density of 280ppi. Capable of fully displaying the DCI-P3 cinematic colour gamut at 540 nits brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio, the QHD display offers a superior entertainment experience. This means you can truly experience your vision in the amazing content available on the HUAWEI Video streaming service app. Huawei is offering an exclusive 3-month free VIP access to MatePad Series users. It gives consumers the chance to enjoy thousands of hours of Arabic and global movies and series in an ever-increasing library. There are also millions of short clips to watch all tailored to the viewer’s needs.

Massive Battery + 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G delivers excellent battery life thanks to the high-capacity 7250mAh battery and the power-saving features integrated into Kirin 990 and EMUI. It comes with a 20W power adapter for speedy charging, and supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge. The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G is also the world’s first tablet to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, providing a convenient and reliable alternative for consumers to keep the tablet, smartphone and other wireless charging-enabled devices powered throughout the day[4].

A companion for work – HUAWEI M-Pencil

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G supports the HUAWEI M-Pencil[5] to deliver a natural and intuitive writing experience, making it an absolute joy to write on glass surfaces. With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support[6] and a tip made of a unique composite material, users can expect incredible accuracy, responsiveness and sensitivity from the HUAWEI M-Pencil. Placing the HUAWEI M-Pencil on the top of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G automatically initiates Bluetooth pairing and magnetic charging. The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G supports the Smart Magnetic Keyboard[7] that can be easily connected via Bluetooth to increase work efficiency and productivity.

Chic and Elegant

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G is available in Forest Green in the UAE with a vegan leather finish. The HUAWEI MatePad comes in a stylish Grey colour.

Pre-installed with HUAWEI AppGallery

On Huawei’s official app marketplace, users can download a wide selection of global and localised apps. Be it games, productivity apps or even just entertainment apps, you can find it all on the HUAWEI AppGallery. You can also enjoy a rich library of quality entertainment media on HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader, with new content from top providers being added on a continuous basis. *

HUAWEI MatePad

Huawei also announced HUAWEI MatePad along with the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G. The HUAWEI MatePad features a stunning 2K FullView Display, 84 percent Screen-to-Body Ratio, Multi-screen Collaboration x App Multiplier and is powered by the high performance 7nm AI Chipset. Quad-speakers allow for immersive surround sound, while the tablet’s 7250mAh large battery give it an all-day use capability. It is also compatible with the HUAWEI M-Pencil and Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

[1] Requires the latest version of EMUI.

[2] Huawei Share enables Multi-screen Collaboration between a HUAWEI MatePad Pro and a Huawei (or Honor)

[3] Wireless charger not included. Reverse wireless charging is only supported on Huawei labs-certified device. Reverse wireless

[4] Supports reverse wireless charging on Huawei labs-certified devices.

[5] Purchased separately.

[6] Requires compatible software.

[7] Purchased separately.