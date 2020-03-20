Saturday, March 21, 2020

Mar 20 20, 3:25 pm

Spain to convert conference hall into hospital as cases top 21,000

Mar 21 2020

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...

WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people

Mar 21 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease.  The virus has now infected over...

Health workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19 in Italy

Mar 21 2020

As Italy scrambles to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), figures show that health workers who are in the frontline is at enormous are facing a high risk of getting infected by the virus. According to a study published on Wednesday by Gruppo...

More NBA players, staff test positive for COVID-19

by | Sports

Mar. 20, 20 | 3:25 pm

More players and staff members of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are added to the list of athletes who tested positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday announced that two of its members have contracted the disease.

Lakers explained that they tested their players since they played last March 10 with Brooklyn Nets, who reported that four of its members test positive for COVID-19.

“We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive,” Lakers spokesperson Alison Bogli in said in a press release.

“Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.”

All players and staff members of LA Lakers are urged to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their physicians and maintain constant communication with the team.

Meanwhile, three members of Philadelphia 76ers tested positive of COVID-19, the team announced on Thursday.

“Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the three individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals,” the Sixers said in their statement.

Both the Lakers and Sixers declined to drop the names of players and members who are infected.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart revealed Thursday on Twitter that he also tested positive for COVID-19.

Smart said he got tested five days ago and received his result on Thursday night.

“I’m OK, I feel fine. I don’t feel any of the symptoms,” Smart said on the video accompanying his tweet.

“But I can’t stress enough practicing social distancing, and really keep yourself away from a large group of people — just really washing your hands and help protect yourself, and help protect others by protecting yourself,” he wrote.

He added that he remains under isolation.

According to a statement from Celtics spokesperson, the team is awaiting further testing results from their players and said it will communicate them as appropriate.

Earlier, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood, a player of Denver Nuggets, Kevin Durant and three others from the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Two NBA players test positive for COVID-19

READ MORE: NBA suspends season after player tested positive for COVID-19

