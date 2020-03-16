Sports competitions in Bahrain to be held behind closed doors

(WAM) -- Government bodies in the Emirate of Ajman have announced the temporary closure of wedding venues, fitness clubs and massage centres as part of precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19. Shopping malls in the emirate will also see...
Jack Ma donates 50K test kits to PH
Senator Manny Pacquiao thanked the richest Chinese businessman Jack Ma for donating at least 50,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits. In a series of photos released by Pacquiao's office, the Alibaba founder reportedly gave 50,000 worth of test kits through...
Duterte appeals for bills payment extension, volunteers to pay rent
President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to go all out and even volunteered to pay the rent of those who can’t pay due to the stay-at-home policy imposed by the government as part of the ‘enhanced community quarantine’ in Luzon. It’s unclear if Duterte is serious in his...
Several cities in Metro Manila imposed curfew amid COVID-19 spread
Several local government units of cities in Metro Manila issued ordinances imposing an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). The nine-hour curfew is in line with the proposal of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to impose...
Bahrain has announced that sports competitions and youth activities in the Kingdom will be held behind closed doors until further notice, The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has stopped all sports activities inside gyms, playgrounds, and swimming pools indefinitely as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The ministry said that games and sports events that were held in open spaces will be allowed to continue only without fans and audience, and only if they have complied with the preventive and precautionary measures and guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Those involved in such events should ensure that they have implemented the necessary disinfection, cleanup, and medical tests in accordance with the laws and regulations.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
