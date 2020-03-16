Sports competitions in Bahrain to be held behind closed doors

Bahrain has announced that sports competitions and youth activities in the Kingdom will be held behind closed doors until further notice, The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain reported.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has stopped all sports activities inside gyms, playgrounds, and swimming pools indefinitely as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The ministry said that games and sports events that were held in open spaces will be allowed to continue only without fans and audience, and only if they have complied with the preventive and precautionary measures and guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Those involved in such events should ensure that they have implemented the necessary disinfection, cleanup, and medical tests in accordance with the laws and regulations.