Mayweather’s ex-GF, mother of his 3 children found dead inside parked car

The Department of Health has confirmed that there are now three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases in the country. The new cases now add to the current total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 52. RELATED STORY: DOH: Testing for...
Dubai Health Authority continues strong preventive measures against COVID-19
The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today said it is continuing to take strong and comprehensive preventive measures to protect the community from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The DHA has further reinforced its preventive programme and is running campaigns to raise...
LOOK: UAE’s Department of Health launches website for COVID-19 inquiries
The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has launched an official website that will address UAE residents’ concerns on the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) spread around the world. A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government’s Media Office revealed the website:...
China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over
Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over. The announcement was made by the National Health Commission. China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country. RELATED STORY:...
An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was also the mother of three of his children, was found dead near her residence in a Southern California suburb.
The woman was confirmed to be Josie Harris, according to Los Angeles Country Sheriff Alex Villanueva in an interview with KABC-TV.
RELATED STORY: Floyd Mayweather Jr. to break hiatus in 2020?
She was found dead just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday inside a parked vehicle in the driveway of her residence. It was the firefighters who went to the scene who pronounced her dead.
However, they are yet to determine the cause of her death, says a report by Associated Press quoting Villanueva.
It was in the year 2015 when Harris sued her ex-boyfriend for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress to respond to statements he made about the incident during an interview.
READ ON: Alibaba founder Jack Ma challenges Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a fight
Back in 2010, Harris also alleged that Mayweather attacked her in Las Vegas. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge and served two months in jail.
It was in 2018 when a California appeals court ruled against Mayweather’s objections and allowed the lawsuit to proceed.
