Mayweather’s ex-GF, mother of his 3 children found dead inside parked car

Sports

Mar. 12, 20

Photo credit: Pixabay

An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who was also the mother of three of his children, was found dead near her residence in a Southern California suburb.

The woman was confirmed to be Josie Harris, according to Los Angeles Country Sheriff Alex Villanueva in an interview with KABC-TV.

RELATED STORY: Floyd Mayweather Jr. to break hiatus in 2020?

She was found dead just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday inside a parked vehicle in the driveway of her residence. It was the firefighters who went to the scene who pronounced her dead.

However, they are yet to determine the cause of her death, says a report by Associated Press quoting Villanueva.

It was in the year 2015 when Harris sued her ex-boyfriend for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress to respond to statements he made about the incident during an interview.

READ ON: Alibaba founder Jack Ma challenges Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a fight

Back in 2010, Harris also alleged that Mayweather attacked her in Las Vegas. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge and served two months in jail.

It was in 2018 when a California appeals court ruled against Mayweather’s objections and allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

