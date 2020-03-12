Eumir Marcial bags gold in Olympic boxing qualifiers

Photo from Philstar

Olympic-bound Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial won the gold medal in the men’s light heavyweight class of the 2020 Asia and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifiers held in Amman, Jordan.

Marcial won via split decision against Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, March 11.

The two boxers had an intense clash, with Marcial edging Amankul in the first two rounds.

Amankul decked him in the third round, but the referee did not count it as a knockdown.

The top-seeded boxer won by a slim margin, 3-2 to become the fourth Filipino athlete to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.