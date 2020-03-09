No spectators allowed in Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bahrain next weekend

Photo credit: Pixabay

There wouldn’t be spectators for Bahrain’s Formula 1 Grand Prix on March 20-22.

The organizers announced on Sunday that this event would be a “participants only” event, according to a report from Arabian Business.

The move was made after consultation with the organizer’s international partners and the kingdom’s national health task force.

Formula 1 supporters may have to watch the televised event on the weekend.

Meanwhile, another Formula one season, the Shanghai Grand Prix slated on April 19 has been postponed.

The March 21 Formula E race slated for Sanya on the Chinese island of Hainan has also been axed together with the Formula E race in Rome scheduled on April 4.

The season-opening race in Australia on March 15 will go ahead as planned.

Bahrain has reported over 80 cases of the disease, with most of those affected are pilgrims returning from Iran.

Schools and some flights were also suspended there to curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).