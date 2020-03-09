Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Etisalat offers free access to CloudTalk Meeting for businesses

Mar 10 2020

Etisalat on Monday said it will offer free access on its video conference platform - Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting- to businesses for three months. The move aims to help companies maintain their operations through a secured platform that enables them to work from any...

DOH: 2 COVID-19 patients in PH in critical condition

Mar 10 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that two coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, who recently tested positive, are in a critical condition. DOH Secretary Francisco Duque revealed this during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing for the...

1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in Cavite, says governor

Mar 10 2020

Cavite has confirmed that they have a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in their locality. It was Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla who announced it through his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Remulla said that the positive COVID-19...

No spectators allowed in Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bahrain next weekend

by | Sports

Mar. 09, 20 | 12:18 pm

Photo credit: Pixabay

There wouldn’t be spectators for Bahrain’s Formula 1 Grand Prix on March 20-22.

The organizers announced on Sunday that this event would be a “participants only” event, according to a report from Arabian Business.

The move was made after consultation with the organizer’s international partners and the kingdom’s national health task force.

RELATED STORY: Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs gather diplomatic leaders to tackle COVID-19

Formula 1 supporters may have to watch the televised event on the weekend.

Meanwhile, another Formula one season, the Shanghai Grand Prix slated on April 19 has been postponed.

The March 21 Formula E race slated for Sanya on the Chinese island of Hainan has also been axed together with the Formula E race in Rome scheduled on April 4.

The season-opening race in Australia on March 15 will go ahead as planned.

READ ON: Bahrain completes sterilization of all public schools, buses

Bahrain has reported over 80 cases of the disease, with most of those affected are pilgrims returning from Iran.

Schools and some flights were also suspended there to curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

