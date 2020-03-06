Tim Tebow to play for PH team in World Baseball League

Pope Francis resorted to livestreaming to deliver his Sunday prayer as threat of the coronavirus outbreak continues in Italy. The 83-year-old church leader made history after deciding to use technology instead of delivering his prayer at St. Peter’s Square. READ ALSO:...
At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally
There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...
Philippine weather bureau records high temperature
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...
LOOK: 4th Filipina domestic worker tested positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong
The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has confirmed that a fourth Filipina domestic worker has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday. “She is in good spirits and not showing any symptoms,” the Philippine Consulate said in a...
Born in the Philippines.
For that, the World Baseball Clinic has allowed American professional baseball player Tim Tebow to play for the Philippines in the World Baseball Classic qualifier next year.
“Grateful and excited to play for team Philippines in the WBC Baseball Classic… the country I was born in and somewhere that is near and dear to my heart!” Tebow said in his Twitter.
Tebow’s parents were Baptist missionaries in the Philippines when he was born in Makati. His mom fell into a coma while pregnant with Tim and had placental disruption. Despite the possibility of stillbirth, Tebow’s parents decided to go ahead with the pregnancy. That’s why the Philippines is very memorable for them.
WBC rules allow players to play for countries where they were born.
“You don’t get a lot of chances to represent people or places that mean something to you,” Tebow said, in an interview by Newsday. “It’s even more than baseball for me.”
Despite his fame then as a college football superstar, Tebow became an active missionary in the Philippines, spending at least three weeks in the Philippines annually for nearly 15 years in a row.
His Tebow Foundation helps orphans in the Philippines and built the CURE Hospital in Davao City that helps children with deformities such as cleft lip, clubfoot, hydrocephalus, and untreated burns.
From football, Tebow transitioned to baseball and joined the New York Mets as an outfielder.
The WBC will be held on March 9-23, 2021 in four venues: Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo Dome in Tokyo; Japan, D-backs’ Chase Field in Phoenix; and Miami Marlins Park.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved