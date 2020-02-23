TLG beat Falcons 53-44; Muteena trumps Tropang Banayad 64-57 at United OFW Basketball League

The United OFW Basketball League (UOFWBL) concluded its latest season with championship games held earlier in February.

UOFWBL’s Unrated 1st championship game saw TLG win over Falcons 53-44.

Falcons soared over TLG during the first two quarters, getting past TLG’s defenses with a five-point difference, but TLG managed to edge closer to Falcons as the first half ended with 20-23.

The game’s third quarter kicked things up a notch with both teams aiming for the championship. TLG Batangas solidified their defenses and eventually won over Falcons 53-44 with a nine-point lead. TLG Batangas was then hailed as the champions for the UOFWBL’s unrated league.

UOFWBL’s Rated 2nd championship game witnessed the victory of Muteena against Tropang Banayad 64-57.

The two teams went head-to-head as the newblood from Tropang Banayad played along with the basketball veterans of Muteena with a give-and-take scenario on scoring during the match.

With 1 minute and 36 seconds left on the 4th quarter, Muteena led by a mere 2-pointer at 59-57. However, Muteena’s team defenses proved too tough for Tropang Banayad to penetrate.

Muteena’s veterans snagged the 5th season championship for UOFWBL against the young players of Tropang Banayad, ending with several more points added to the final score 64-57, including a crucial three-pointer.